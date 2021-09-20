Television's A-list returns to the Emmys red carpet in high style

Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of acclaimed chess drama "The Queen's Gambit," stunned in a backless slinky butter-colored Dior gown

Television's A-list returned to the red carpet in high style for the Emmys on Sunday -- a more traditional display of sartorial savoir faire after the pajamas and hoodies seen at last year's mostly virtual event.

Here are some takeaways as Hollywood's top stars rocked up to the first in-person Emmys in two years:

Get out those gowns

The Emmys comes on the heels of a number of glamour-filled moments for the glitterati, including the MTV Video Music Awards, the Venice film festival and the Met Gala in New York -- and the women of Hollywood did not disappoint.

Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of acclaimed chess drama "The Queen's Gambit," stunned in a backless slinky butter-colored Dior gown paired with a dramatic bright yellow shawl that descended in a long train.

"The Crown" star Emma Corrin also wore butter yellow -- she attended the London satellite watch party in a strapless floor-length Miu Miu gown, long fingerless gloves and bonnet.

Mj Rodriguez, nominated for her work on "Pose," a show that explores New York's 1980s underground ballroom culture, indeed struck a pose in a one-shoulder turquoise Versace gown with a thigh-baring slit -- and killer pointed fingernails.

"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, the Emmy winner for best supporting actress in a comedy, wore a one-shoulder peach Christian Siriano gown to collect her statuette.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked elegant in a strapless wine-colored gown with a high slit and perfectly coordinated shoes -- the epitome of Tinseltown chic, with Emmy nominee and husband Michael Douglas on her arm.

Let's hear it for the boys

For a long time, men's fashion was a bit of an afterthought at awards shows, but in recent years, they have brought the drama.

"Pose" star Billy Porter, who shut down the Oscars red carpet in 2019 in a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown, slayed once again in a form-fitting Ashi black shirt with giant ruffled flounces on the sleeves, high-waisted trousers -- and diamonds galore.

"I really made the decision with 'Pose' and finally having a platform on film and television to use these red carpets for another form of expressing my creativity -- the ladies do it all the time," the 2019 Emmy winner said on the carpet.

The night's host Cedric the Entertainer, known for his dapper dressing, did not disappoint in a bright turquoise suit with black lapels and detailing, and sunglasses -- necessary for the sunny afternoon in Los Angeles.

"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis also went for a blue suit -- a velvet Tom Ford tux with wide lapels and an oversized bow tie.

And double nominee Kenan Thompson went for a pink tux -- definitely a bold look.

The award for best actor in a sharp accessory went to Thompson's "Saturday Night Live" co-star Bowen Yang, who wore silver platform heels.