Conan O'Brien revealed how does he want his last moments to be

Conan O'Brien hosts his podcast 'Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend'

Comedian Conan O’Brien revealed what he hopes will mark his final moments in life.

It is a prank from longtime friend and actor Paul Rudd.

On his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, O’Brien imagined what he’d like his final moments to look like.

And they involve the Ant-Man star pulling off his infamous Mac and Me prank one last time.

The bit, which dates back to 2004, has become a staple of Rudd’s appearances with O’Brien.

Instead of showing a clip from whatever project he’s promoting, Rudd plays the same scene from the 1988 film Mac and Me, where a boy in a wheelchair goes flying off a cliff.

Over the years, the prank has resurfaced countless times.

Most recently Rudd was supposed to share footage from his new movie Anaconda but instead cued up the familiar clip.

O’Brien clearly amused by the longevity of the gag painted a vivid picture of Rudd visiting him in the hospital.

In his imagined scenario, a doctor would present medical scans showing no trace of disease only for the images to flicker into the Mac and Me footage.

“It’s going to bring me a lot of joy, and then I’ll pass away,” O’Brien said turning a morbid thought into a moment of comic relief.

Rudd who was touched by the idea responded with characteristic warmth, “I’m just happy that I could bring that to you in your final moments.”