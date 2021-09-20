 
Monday Sep 20 2021
‘The Crown’: Tobias Menzies bags Emmy for his role as Prince Philip

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Tobias Menzies opened up about the many similarities he found between Prince Philip and Princess Diana
Famed actor Tobias Menzies earned an Emmy award for playing Prince Philip in the hit Netflix royal drama, The Crown.

The Modern Love actor, 47, who played the longest-serving royal consort, took the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The actor, however, was not present at the ceremony so his award was accepted by presenter Kerry Washington.

He essayed the role of the Duke of Edinburgh, opposite Olivia Colman’s version of Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth season of the hit royal show.

Back in 2020, during a chat with People, he had opened up about the many similarities he found between Prince Philip and Princess Diana.

"I guess there are some similarities in that, you know, it's another outsider, a position that he obviously has been in. Maybe he has some kind of appreciation for the challenges that she's going through," he said, before the premier of season 4. 

