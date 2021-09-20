 
Monday Sep 20 2021
Jennifer Aniston looks back at her rebellious teenage phase: 'I was so young and dumb'

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Jennifer Aniston looked back at her teenage years and how she rebelled against her mother

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is opening up about how she became a more health-conscious person courtesy of her mother.

The Friends actor, 52, looked back at her teenage years and how she rebelled against her mother and refused to eat anything healthy.

"My mom was a big health junkie. "When I was a kid, I didn't get any of the fun Froot Loops or Captain Crunches or Wonder Breads,” she told E!.

“I was wheat germ and oatmeal, every kind of sprouted anything. My mom was always very health conscious and she did yoga, and so I grew up in it,” she shared.

"My sort of teenage rebellion was eating bad food. All of a sudden, I was having whatever I wanted. I was having Fruity Pebbles! Then I started to notice such a significant change in the way I felt. I was exhausted, I was grumpy, my skin was awful, my body changed and I just didn't like how I felt,” she continued.

After visiting the nutritionist, she was finally convinced to part ways with her terrible diet.

"I was so young and dumb. I was like,' Oh, so my mom was doing a good thing!' I just thought she was nuts,” she said.

"Universally, we're all going to grow up and get old. You can't deny that, that is a guarantee. But we can be vital and we can be thriving in our older years. Our society loves to say, 'Oh, you're this age, now you go downhill. And now you go off to pasture and that's it, buh-bye. You're no longer valuable or useful to society.' And that's just so wrong. I just think that's just wrong,” she said.

"It's not just nutritional, it's emotional, it's spiritual. Be really mindful about what you put into your ears, your eyes, what you intake, the social media that you put in, the news. It's very, very, very, very crucial to our well-being,” she added.

