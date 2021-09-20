Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam coming together for ‘Ajnabi’ after 10 years

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has announced his collaboration with superstar Mahira Khan for his video song Ajnabi, 10 years after they first worked together in the film Bol.

Atif turned to his Instagram and Twitter simultaneously to share the first poster of the song, also featuring Mahira and said, “Coming together after 10 years.”

Earlier, the Jeene Laga Hoon singer also shared the first teaser of Ajnabi and said that it will be released soon.



He said, “Here's a lil weekend surprise for all my fans. Enjoy the first teaser of my new song and let me know what you think abt it. & be on the lookout for this song as it'll be releasing very soon.”

Fans are impatiently waiting for the release of Ajnabi to see their favourite stars together again.

Mahira and Atif Aslam first collaborated in film Bol, released in 2011.