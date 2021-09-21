 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC adjourns bail plea hearing of Zahir Jaffer's parents till tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Zahir Jaffer, the key suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Zahir Jaffer, the key suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Hearing on bail plea of ​​parents of main suspect Zahir Jaffer in Noor Muqadam murder case adjourned till tomorrow (Wednesday).
  • Justice Aamer Farooq of Islamabad High Court hearing bail applications.
  • On Friday, confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer was read out in court.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court adjourned on Tuesday the hearing on the bail applications of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC is hearing the bail pleas of ​​Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee.

The victim's father and plaintiff Shaukat Mukadam's lawyer Advocate Shah Khawar did not appear in court as he was engaged in work at the Supreme Court. 

Related items

The lawyer requested an hour's break in the hearing of the case to give his arguments. However, Justice Farooq adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Earlier, Khawaja Harris, the counsel of Zahir's parents, had completed his arguments.

Zahir Jaffer's confessional statement has no legal status, lawyer tells IHC

On Friday, the confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer - the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case - was read out in court.

The statement was read out by lawyer Khawaja Harris, who is representing Zahir's parents, Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, during a hearing on their bail application which had resumed for the third consecutive day by the IHC.

To this, Justice Aamer Farooq had said that our police do not know how to make links during an interrogation.

Harris had said that he wanted to tell the court about the confessional statement and call data record. After this, he read out the confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer before the police.

In his arguments, Harris had said that one sentence changes the shape of the whole case. "What was the role of the father? Only the recovery is mentioned in the memo of recovery, so how did his statement get included," the lawyer had asked.

Justice Farooq had said that a memo of recovery states where the main suspect takes an investigating officer and what is recovered.

Harris had argued that the statement recorded by the suspect in police custody has no legal status. He had said the statement of the suspect must be recorded before a magistrate.

More From Pakistan:

Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar's resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar's resignation
Tucked away on the foothills of mountains, Punjab's Namal University is a sight to see on Instagram

Tucked away on the foothills of mountains, Punjab's Namal University is a sight to see on Instagram
Pakistan mulling legal action against England, New Zealand cricket boards

Pakistan mulling legal action against England, New Zealand cricket boards
Linking development studies with practice

Linking development studies with practice
PM Imran Khan wants developed countries to raise climate ambitions

PM Imran Khan wants developed countries to raise climate ambitions
Passing the buck: Injured Karachi teenager dies after three major hospitals deny treatment

Passing the buck: Injured Karachi teenager dies after three major hospitals deny treatment
Govt refuses to share details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan

Govt refuses to share details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan
Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in two months

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in two months
FM Qureshi wants world to support Afghanistan, unfreeze assets

FM Qureshi wants world to support Afghanistan, unfreeze assets
NEPRA seeks report from K-Electric on overbilling: vice-chairman

NEPRA seeks report from K-Electric on overbilling: vice-chairman
WATCH: 'No money for petrol,' JUI-F lawmakers says after reaching assembly in rickshaw

WATCH: 'No money for petrol,' JUI-F lawmakers says after reaching assembly in rickshaw
No family should go through it: Noor Mukadam's sister urges people to join Islamabad protest

No family should go through it: Noor Mukadam's sister urges people to join Islamabad protest

Latest

view all