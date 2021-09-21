 
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

Irfan Junejo makes Pakistan proud after historic YouTube shoutout: 'Represent!'

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Irfan Junejo makes Pakistan proud after historic YouTube shoutout: 'Represent!'

Pakistani Youtuber Irfan Junejo has achieved another milestone in his thriving career as an influencer.

Turning to his official Facebook page on Monday, Junejo shared his excitement after YouTube itself gave him a shoutout, asking its subscribers to 'wander into' the 31-year-old's 'cinematic universe.'

"So...this happened yesterday. YouTube's official instagram featured me and asked their 27 Million followers to check out my "cinematic universe". Lekin...jo location tag main Pakistan likha hua hai na...saray paise uske hain. Represent!" an ecstatic Junejo wrote on his social media handle.

On Sunday, Youtube took to its official Instagram account to promote Juenjo's work with a location tag of Pakistan in the post.

"Head to @irfanjunejo's channel to wander into his cinematic universe Link in bio to check out his channel," read the note.

Take a look:



