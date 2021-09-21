It's a boy! Aamina Sheikh, husband Omar Farooqui become parents

Actor Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui have welcomed their first child together.

The star turned to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable family photo with her fans, announcing the news,

"With prayer & joy we welcome to the family our baby boy," wrote the couple in a joint statement.

Aamina and her husband Omar welcomed their bundle of joy on September 3. The lovebirds have named their son Issa.

Aamina already shares a six-year-old daughter, Meissa, with her ex-husband Mohib Mirza. The couple parted ways in 2019.



