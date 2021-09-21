 
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
Blake Shelton says Ariana Grande 'crushed his dreams' after she did this

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Blake Shelton seems to have a bone to pick with his fellow Voice coach Ariana Grande.

Speaking to People, the country music star shared that the pop star "destroyed his dreams" after she released her album Dangerous Woman on the same day that he released his album If I’m Honest in 2016.

"I released the album, and I had some momentum going at that point musically," he said. 

"I was excited thinking that this might be my chance to have the No. 1 album in the country."

This crushed Blake’s dreams as he got a call from his record label telling him that while things were "looking good" as he was No.1 on the country album but had no shot on the overall chart since Ariana claimed it.

"Literally, I may as well have released a coaster of a CD," said Shelton.

"You trashed my album!"

