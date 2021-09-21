Harry Styles triumphs at Ivor Novello songwriting awards

Singers Harry Styles, Celeste and Lianne La Havas triumphed at the Ivor Novellos in London on Tuesday, winning prizes at the annual awards honouring songwriting and screen composers.

More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas who won best album for her self-titled record, written with musician and producer Matthew Hales.

Awards presenters the Ivors Academy described it as "a stunning concept album, its song cycle depicts the stages of a relationship from early romance to its end".

"I'm really happy, I can't believe it," La Havas told Reuters.

Celeste and producer Jamie Hartman won the Songwriter of the Year category for a catalogue of songs including "Stop this Flame", "I Can See the Change", "Little Runaway", "Love is Back" and "A Little Love".

"Adore You" won the most performed work award for Styles and fellow writers Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.

Best song musically and lyrically went to London-based Nigerian music artist Obongjayar and musician Barney Lister for " God’s Own Children".

The 66th edition of the awards also saw Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears for Fears, known for 1980s hits like "Shout" and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World", recognised in the outstanding song collection category. The duo are set to release their first album in 17 years in coming months.

"We've been never been able to describe any albums we've done," Smith told Reuters.

"All you can say is it's how we feel right now and what we feel like recording right now. It sounds like a Tears for Fears record."

Rockers Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were honoured with the special international award for their musical partnership while electronic music duo Goldfrapp took the inspiration award.

Other winners included "Children of the Internet" which was named best contemporary song. The track, written by rapper Dave and producer Fraser T Smith, addresses the impact of social media.

The awards, named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer, were first handed out in 1956.

Among the celebrities attending the ceremony was ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus, who has launched the Credits Due campaign for songwriters and composers to be recognised for their work.

"Credits are so important for the creators ... it's the way other people get to hear about them," he told Reuters.