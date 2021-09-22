LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi's fans push others to vote for him

 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishis fans push others to vote for him

Fans of renowned Pakistani actor Faisal Quraishi are rooting for the actor to win the Lux Style Awards 2021 in the category of Best Actor.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared a fan page asking fellow followers to vote for him for the LSA 2021.

The actor has previously asked fans to vote for him via Instagram. 

It is pertinent to mention that Faisal is nominated in the Best Actor category for Geo Entertainment's drama serial Muqaddar.

Furthermore, Geo Entertainment dominates the LSA nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show. 

In order to vote for you favourite actor visit https://www.luxstyle.pk/ and cast your vote. 

