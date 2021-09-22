 
sports
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
AFP

Setback for IPL as first player tests positive for COVID

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Thangarasu Natarajan tests positive for coronavirus. 
  • Natarajan and six close contacts, including all rounder Vijay Shankar, have been isolated from the team.
  • IPL resumed on Sunday after it was halted in May due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India. 

 In what is being said is a setback for the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Thangarasu Natarajan tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday. 

However, the team's match will go on, said organisers. 

Natarajan and six close contacts, including all rounder Vijay Shankar, have been isolated from the team to take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Hyderabad named the contacts, who returned negative tests on Wednesday morning, and said Natarajan is "asymptomatic".

Hyderabad, led by New Zealand's Kane Williamson, are placed bottom of the eight-team table and need to win all remaining games to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The tournament resumed Sunday after it was halted in May because of a devastating surge in pandemic deaths in India, prompting foreign players to rush home.

Many have not come back including England´s Ben Stokes, who had been with Rajasthan Royals, and Australian Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders.

