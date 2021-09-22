Supreme Court disposes of businessman's bail plea in Mudaraba fraud case

SC says it takes back the order for the extension of Rehman's interim bail.

Bars NAB officials from arresting Rehman from the court’s premises.

NAB officials arrest Rehman from outside of the court’s premises.

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday disposed of the bail plea of a private company's CEO, Saif-ur-Rehman, in an alleged Mudaraba fraud case.



At the outset of the hearing, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the court is not extending the accused's bail plea anymore.

“The court takes back the order for the extension of interim bail,” said Justice Shah.

The court observed that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has sent the reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in accordance with the law.

However, the court restricted the NAB officials from arresting Rehman from the court’s premises.

“You may arrest the accused from outside the courtroom,” remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

At this, the NAB officials arrested Rehman from outside of the court’s premises.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the apology of NAB Director-General Irfan Naeem Mangi and others.

"The court cannot give pardon on the basis of an affidavit alone", remarked the court.

The apex court ordered the adjournment of the hearing of a contempt of court plea against NAB till date after two weeks, remarking that NAB officials must apologise before the court in person.

On the last hearing, which took place on August 30, NAB had arrested Rehman after the rejection of his bail plea by the Islamabad High Court.

At this, Acting CJP Bandial had taken notice of the arrest of Rehman from the premises of the SC and sought a clarification from the NAB.



