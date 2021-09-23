 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could take kids to the UK for Christmas

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie and Lilibet may finally be able to meet their extended family in the UK at the end of this year.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Christmas is being seen as an opportunity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reunite with the British royal family and introduce them to their daughter who was born in June this year.

"When Harry and Meghan left, they made it clear they didn’t want to give up their home in Britain. They still have Frogmore Cottage and their plan was to come back to the UK,” Nicholl told Closer magazine.

"Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity. There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift,” she went on to say.

"It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Johnny Depp criticises 'cancel culture' ahead of San Sebastian win

Johnny Depp criticises 'cancel culture' ahead of San Sebastian win

Britney Spears seeking an end to conservatorship to marry Sam Asghari

Britney Spears seeking an end to conservatorship to marry Sam Asghari
Billie Eilish, Elton John, BTS to take the stage at Global Citizen Live

Billie Eilish, Elton John, BTS to take the stage at Global Citizen Live
R. Kelly 'used money to hide his crimes in plain sight', prosecution details

R. Kelly 'used money to hide his crimes in plain sight', prosecution details

Jennifer Aniston shares fan's interesting text about her affair with David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston shares fan's interesting text about her affair with David Schwimmer
Gigi Hadid stuns as she walks in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid stuns as she walks in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week
Hailey Bieber takes Justin's breath away with her true beauty in tiny outfit

Hailey Bieber takes Justin's breath away with her true beauty in tiny outfit
Kim Kardashian to make her hosting debut with Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis

Kim Kardashian to make her hosting debut with Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis
'Britney vs Spears': Netflix debuts full trailer for singer's documentary, premiering next week

'Britney vs Spears': Netflix debuts full trailer for singer's documentary, premiering next week
'Succession' third season to release next month

'Succession' third season to release next month
Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving San Sebastian's top prize

Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving San Sebastian's top prize

Latest

view all