KP govt decides to recheck papers of high-scoring students

PESHAWAR: In a bid to ensure transparency in the results, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to recheck papers of high-scoring students of matric and intermediate in the province.

The decision came after a student of a private school clinched the top position and managed to obtain 1,100 marks out of 1,100 in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan. The board declared the results of the grade 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday.

Two other candidates of the same board shared the second position by bagging 1,098 marks out of 1,100. The results rang alarm bells among students and government officials alike.

The provincial government took notice of the issue and formed an eight-member committee to probe the matter, said a declaration issued by the education department.

Papers of students who scored over 1,090 marks in matric and inter will be rechecked, read the statement.

The committee will also check the current and previous results of high-scoring students. The probe committee will also review the standard of paper checking as per the educational boards' policy.

Girl gets 1,100 marks to set rare record

Earlier on September 22, the BISE Mardan held a ceremony to give away awards to students who had secured positions. Commendation certificates and cash prizes were distributed among them. A student, Qandeel, topped the BISE Mardan by scoring 1,100 marks out of 1,100.

Sharjeel Ahmad, Farhan Naseem and Mohammad Bilal Haider shared second position by bagging 1,098 marks out of 1,100. Meanwhile, the BISE Bannu also announced results of the matriculation and intermediate examinations. Muzdalfa Bibi and Ali Mohammad Khan secured the top position in the board by getting 1,094 marks out of 1,100. Hafsa Gul got 1,080 marks and secured the top position in the intermediate exams.