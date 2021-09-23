Former Indian agent exposes presence of RAW network in Pakistan

Ex-RAW agent Daniel says RAW sent him to Pakistan "to make bombs go off".

Former RAW operative says India keeps sending spies over to Pakistan while the latter does not.

Daniel says he was caught by Pakistan's security agencies, imprisoned for four years.

An Indian news channel has exposed India's hollow claims of not being involved in subversive activities in Pakistan by interviewing a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent.

Pro Punjab TV interviewed an ex-RAW agent named Daniel who spoke at length about how he was sent by the infamous spy agency to Pakistan "to make bombs go off".



During the interview, Daniel revealed that he spied on Pakistan at India's behest in the '90s and was caught by Pakistani security forces. Daniel said he spent four years in prison before he was released.

Speaking to the news channel, he admitted that Pakistan does not send spies in India to carry out subversive activities. Rather, India frequently sends spies over into Pakistani territory.

Daniel said that another Indian spy, Raju, is currently in Pakistan. The former RAW operative said that when he returned to India after getting caught in Pakistan, he was issued a meager Rs15,000 and fired from service.

Praising the people of Pakistan, Daniel admitted that the Indian government keeps sending spies to its neighbour country.

RAW paying Rs10 million for each terrorist attack in Pakistan: DG ISPR

A year ago, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had held a press conference in which he revealed that Indian intelligence agency RAW was paying Rs10 million to terrorists for carrying out suicide attacks in Pakistan.

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said last year during a news conference, as he sat with the DG ISPR.

"The world knows that when Pakistan was busy partnering in the peace process, India was laying a web of terrorism around us," he had said.

"India isallowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism," the foreign minister had said.

"We have information and evidence that India is promoting terrorism and has developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan," Qureshi had said.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had said that India had raised a militia of 700 people to undertake terrorist activities in Balochistan.

"A commission comprising 24 members was created, which included 10 RAW operatives. A sum of $60 million was dedicated for this force."

He had said the Indian embassy also regularly pays handsome amounts to sub-nationalists under the garb of humanitarian assistance.