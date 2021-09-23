Inside Minal Khan's 'last minute' birthday surprise for beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Actor Minal Khan is making sure to shower all her love for husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on his birthday.

The Ishq Hai star, who earlier celebrated Ahsan's birthday dinner with friends and family, surprised her beau with a balloon-filled room by the end of the day.

Turning to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Minal shared a glimpse of her room with fans, which was decorated in silver, white and blue balloons reading 'Happy Birthday Ahsan.'

Minal also thanked the event management company that arranged the 'last minute decor.'



Take a look: