 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Take a peek into Katrina Kaif's 'berrylicious' breakfast from Austria

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Take a peek into Katrina Kaifs berrylicious breakfast from Austria
Take a peek into Katrina Kaif's 'berrylicious' breakfast from Austria

Katrina Kaif is giving fans a sneak peek into her breakfast from Austria.

The actor, who is shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan in the country, took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself as she enjoyed breakfast.

"Breakfast styled by anaitashroffadajania," Katrina captioned alongside the photo. Fans could spot different kinds of berries spread across the actor's dining table.

Katrina, who wore a checkered robe for the camera, paired her minimal makeup look with hair locks.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Inside Minal Khan's 'last minute' birthday surprise for beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Inside Minal Khan's 'last minute' birthday surprise for beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Adnan Shah Tipu rejected 'Sacred Games 2' for this reason: Read Inside

Adnan Shah Tipu rejected 'Sacred Games 2' for this reason: Read Inside
There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan: Shaniera Akram

There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan: Shaniera Akram
Watch: Ali Zafar's new version of 'Larsha Pekhawar' ft. Gul Panra will make you groove

Watch: Ali Zafar's new version of 'Larsha Pekhawar' ft. Gul Panra will make you groove
Inside Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s baby’s room: Watch

Inside Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s baby’s room: Watch
Kubra Khan on her Sinf-e-Aahan co-stars: 'My girls are made of steel'

Kubra Khan on her Sinf-e-Aahan co-stars: 'My girls are made of steel'
LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi's fans push others to vote for him

LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi's fans push others to vote for him
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday around friends, special cake and Minal Khan

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday around friends, special cake and Minal Khan
Aiman, Minal Khan pose with their other halves in picture-perfect portrait

Aiman, Minal Khan pose with their other halves in picture-perfect portrait
Kareena Kapoor promises herself on 41st birthday: ‘Keep the fire burning’

Kareena Kapoor promises herself on 41st birthday: ‘Keep the fire burning’
Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Ajnabi’ releasing on September 25

Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Ajnabi’ releasing on September 25
Minal Khan shares a sweet birthday note for husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan shares a sweet birthday note for husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Latest

view all