Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence

Award-winning singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor recently highlighted the growing lack of self-confidence she’s been dealing with ever since becoming a mother.



The singer got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine.

She started off by admitting, “I'm covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn't know stretch marks could be. There are things that aren't going to go away ever, and I have to learn to love that.”

“I started to feel unsexy immediately. Even with my husband, the love of my life, who worships the ground I step on, who loves my body — I was like, 'I'm not feeling it, man'.”

“It took me a couple of weeks and therapy sessions to be like, how do I get back in the mindset of: 'My husband loves me, and I'm hot, and everything's okay?'”

During the course of the interview, Trainor also touched upon the song she created to help work through her body image issues.

For those unversed, the breakthrough track All About That Bass was the end result.

“It was a song for myself about my body insecurities. I was already at a tough place with my body, especially being out in front of all those people and having them judge me.”

Before concluding she admitted, “A lot of people in the beginning of my career would say stuff to me in person like, 'Well, you're much skinnier than I thought you'd be,' or just weird backhanded comments. So I've had a very weird relationship with my body for a lot of years, especially because I grew up chubby.”