Amber Heard enjoys reading Pablo Neruda book as Johnny Depp condemns cancel culture

Amber Heard fans are convinced that the "Aquaman" actress shared her latest pictures on Instagram in response to Johnny Depp's statement which he made at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Some social media users were of the view that Amber posts something on her social media every time her former husband speaks at an event.

Hours after Depp decried "cancel culture" before receiving San Sebastian's top prize, his former wife Amber Heard posted a couple of pictures of herself relaxing at her home.

The actress seen holding a Pablo Neruda book as she posed for selfies. "Timeout with Pablo," she wrote referring to a Chilean poet-diplomat and politician who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971.

She limited the comments on her post to avoid criticism from trolls who she believes are Johnny Depp fans.

Earlier, Depp said nobody is safe from so-called "cancel culture,". He was speaking at the San Sebastian Film Festival where he was due to receive the event's top award for his nearly 40-year career on screen.

Depp, 58, lost a libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater" last year, when a London court ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner Amber Heard.