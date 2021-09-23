 
La Liga 2021-22: Schedule for September 23

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Promotional image created by blockchain company Dapper Labs, which announced plans for a platform for buying soccer-related NFTs in partnership with Spanish soccer league La Liga, in seen in this undated digitally created handout picture. — Reuters/File
La Liga — Spain’s top-flight league — is underway, with football clubs going head-to-head to get the prestigious title to their name and replace Atlético Madrid as the new champions.

Here is the schedule for matches that will take place on September 23:

Granada vs Real Sociedad (1930 CET/1730 GMT)

Osasuna vs Real Betis (1930 CET/1730 GMT)

Cádiz vs Barcelona (2200 CET/2000 GMT)

How to watch La Liga in Pakistan?

For viewers in Pakistan, the country's leading sports channel, Geo Super, will be airing the entire football league live.

