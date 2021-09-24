Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares throwback snaps to say London Summer Goodbye

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas bid farewell to London Summer in style as she shared a series of her snaps to Instagram.



Nick Jonas' sweetheart- who is quite active on social media - took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures that she clicked over the past months of a fun-filled English summer.

The award-winning actress looks gorgeous as ever in the snaps which feature her in different scenes such as on a dining table, by a lake, with her friends, and grabbing a drink.

She captioned the photos: “Summer, you’ve been good to me #TBT #GoodbyeSummer #HelloFall”.

Priyanka keeps her fan on their toes by sharing her stunning photos and videos on social media. The Burfi actress knows that apart from her acting chops, fans are in awe of her online persona as well.

Currently, she is filming for her upcoming show Citadel in the UK. She often shares fun BTS moments from the sets on Instagram.



Apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will also be enthralling fans with Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections. Up next, the acting diva will begin work on Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.