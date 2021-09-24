 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Web Desk

Renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal dies in US

Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

DALLAS: Famous Pakistan film and TV star Talat Iqbal has died in the US, the actor’s family confirmed on Friday.

He was hospitalised in a critical condition in Dallas, US two weeks back, days after the death of his daughter Sarah Talat earlier this month.

According to the family, Talat’s funeral will be held after Jumma prayers in Al Rehman mosque and he will be buried at Restland graveyard in Dallas.

The veteran actor played key roles in several dramas in the 70s and 80s.

He also starred in several Pakistani films during his long career.

