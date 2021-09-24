KP govt begins restoration of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s homes in Peshawar

 
Friday Sep 24 2021
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun the restoration of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s homes in Peshawar after getting the possession.

Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral residence are situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area of Peshawar.

As per the government plans, the homes of both Bollywood stars would be restored to their original state.

Initially, the debris from both the houses has been removed to begin the restoration work.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s nephew Fawad Ishaq has lauded the government’s decision to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes.

He further said Dilip Kumar’s attachment to Peshawar never diminished.

