Noor Mukadam was pure of heart and beautiful inside out: Osman Khalid Butt

Showbiz
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

On Wednesday, Noor Mukadam's family, friends, and prominent celebrities gathered outside Islamabad Press Club to raise their voice for justice.

The demonstration, which was organized by Noor's sister Sara Mukadam, was held a day before the deceased's trial was expected to begin.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt, an avid social media user, and advocate for human rights, also joined the demonstration and spoke kinds words for Noor.

“Noor was exceptionally talented but what struck me most about her was her inherent sense of kindness and goodness. She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out," he began.

"And everyone present here, everyone who knew her personally or even interacted with her briefly can attest to that. Noor was the brightest and the best among us," Osman concluded.

