Watch National T20 Cup live on Geo News, Geo Super

LAHORE: The National T20 Cup action has kicked off in Rawalpindi, with fans taking a keen interest in the tournament after New Zealand and England had abandoned their Pakistan tours.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the reigning champions.

The 18th edition of the National T20 Cup will finish in Lahore with the final to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 13.

The tournament — since its inception in 2005 — has been one of the key features of Pakistan’s domestic cricket and this year will also serve as robust preparation for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Sialkot Stallions are the most successful team in the tournament winning it six times — in 2006 twice, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Khurram Manzoor — who is playing for Sindh — is the most prolific batsman in the tournament history with 2,643 runs. He is also the only batsman with four centuries in National T20.

Saeed Ajmal is the most successful bowler in the National T20 with 89 wickets, three of them coming in a player-of-the-match effort in Faisalabad Wolves’ win in the final against Karachi Dolphins in 2005.

Watching it live

To facilitate fans, Geo News and Geo Super will be airing the tournament live on their websites, mobile apps, Facebook, and YouTube.

The tournament can be viewed in North America, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.