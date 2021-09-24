 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Friday Sep 24, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘want to build an entirely woke monarchy’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently came under fire for wanting to try and build ‘their own royal family’.

This observation has been made by royal biographer and author Angela Levin and during her interview with The Sun she was quoted saying, "It's nonsense."

“They wanted to leave the royal family because they didn’t want to be doing engagements there.”

“And here they are, not so long after, doing pseudo-royal engagements. They want to build up a woke alternative royal family, and get this one gone.”

She also went on to say, “It’s a way to say ‘you don’t need those old fogies’. Harry has always been jealous of William and he wants to prove he’s better, stronger, and he believed he could only do that by breaking away."

