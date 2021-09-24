 
Peshawar suspect confesses to sexually harassing US girl on Snapchat: FIA

A man wearing handcuffs standing behind the bars. Photo: AFP.
  • FIA says Anas Khan is a BBA student, who confessed to illegally accessing a female US citizen’s Snapchat account.
  • Says Anas communicated with only women above the age of 18 years through Snapchat.
  • FIA’s cybercrime cell team arrests Anas from Peshawar’s Hayatabad neighbourhood Thursday.

PESHAWAR: A cyberharassment suspect from Peshawar Friday confessed to sexually harassing American girls by hacking their Snapchat accounts.

Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing in charge Tahir Khan told Geo News that the arrested harassment suspect — identified as Anas Khan — is a BBA student who has confessed to illegally hacking a female US citizen’s Snapchat account and later blackmailing her.

“Anas used to blackmail the victim by getting hold of her pictures,” said Tahir.

While quoting Anas’s confessional statement, the FIA official said that Anas communicated with only women above the age of 18 years through Snapchat.

According to Tahir, Anas confessed that he asked the girl to give him access to her and later blackmailed her with her compromising pictures. 

Anas claimed that the victim "gave him her Snapchat password and pictures willingly," said Tahir.

He further stated that Anas’s mobile phone data has been sent for forensic analysis.

The arrest

Anas had been arrested by the FIA’s cybercrime wing team from Peshawar’s Hayatabad neighbourhood on Thursday after a case was lodged at the request of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

