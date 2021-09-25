 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she cut an athletic figure in a black sports bra during an outing with her brother Anwar Hadid in New York City.

The 24-year-old supermodel continued her current trend of wearing athleisure as she rocked a sports bra and track pants with yellow panels down the side.

She left onlookers in awe with her chic appearance in a stylish outfit, putting her toned tummy on display to show off her fit figure.

Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid  are the children of model and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.

The charming model, who took her brother Anwar's adorable puppy Dexter for a walk, accessorized with thin rectangular sunglasses, understated jewelry and chunky black sneakers.

Bella Hadid's makeup free look attracted massive praise from her admirers. The fashionista swept her brunette tresses back into a sleek clipped up updo.

Bella's younger brother Anwar - who is in love with music icon  Dua Lipa - was dressed in black sweatpants and white tank-top that put his impressive collection of tattoos on display.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger

Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger
Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong

Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong
Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature

Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature
Meghan Trainor weighs in on wanting more children

Meghan Trainor weighs in on wanting more children
Jana Kramer shares heartbreak upon seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’

Jana Kramer shares heartbreak upon seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’
Jennifer Nettles sheds light on Broadway ‘Waitress’ role

Jennifer Nettles sheds light on Broadway ‘Waitress’ role
Kelly Clarkson releases brand new breakup song ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled’

Kelly Clarkson releases brand new breakup song ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled’
Lady Louise becoming Queen Elizabeth’s ‘confidant’: report

Lady Louise becoming Queen Elizabeth’s ‘confidant’: report
Prince Andrew accepts ‘inevitable’ legal papers for Virginia Roberts case: report

Prince Andrew accepts ‘inevitable’ legal papers for Virginia Roberts case: report
Jana Kramer weighs in on her romance rules for post-divorce dating

Jana Kramer weighs in on her romance rules for post-divorce dating
Jana Kramer addresses how she’s navigating life after divorce

Jana Kramer addresses how she’s navigating life after divorce
'Notting Hill' director Roger Michell passes away at 65

'Notting Hill' director Roger Michell passes away at 65

Latest

view all