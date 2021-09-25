Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she cut an athletic figure in a black sports bra during an outing with her brother Anwar Hadid in New York City.

The 24-year-old supermodel continued her current trend of wearing athleisure as she rocked a sports bra and track pants with yellow panels down the side.

She left onlookers in awe with her chic appearance in a stylish outfit, putting her toned tummy on display to show off her fit figure.



Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid are the children of model and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.

The charming model, who took her brother Anwar's adorable puppy Dexter for a walk, accessorized with thin rectangular sunglasses, understated jewelry and chunky black sneakers.

Bella Hadid's makeup free look attracted massive praise from her admirers. The fashionista swept her brunette tresses back into a sleek clipped up updo.

Bella's younger brother Anwar - who is in love with music icon Dua Lipa - was dressed in black sweatpants and white tank-top that put his impressive collection of tattoos on display.