95% Pakistanis support Punjab's decision to teach Quran as mandatory subject: survey

pakistan
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

KARACHI: The Punjab government's recent decision to make Quran teaching mandatory for students from the first to XII grade across the province's schools is supported by 95% of Pakistanis, The News reported Saturday, citing a survey conducted by the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan.

A nationally-representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question: “Recently, the Punjab government has made the teaching of Holy Quran as a subject compulsory in schools across the province from first to XII grade. Some people support this initiative of the Punjab government, while some people oppose this initiative of the government. What is your opinion about it?” 

In response to the question, 95% people said they support the Punjab government's decision, 1% said they do not support it, while 4% did not respond.

Earlier, a notification issued by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) said that the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act, 2018 entails that teaching of the Holy Quran is compulsory for Muslim students in all educational institutions — public and private sector — as well as madrassas.

"The Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran (Amendment) Act, 2021 binds the teaching of the Holy Quran as a separate compulsory subject for Muslim students in all educational institutions in Punjab," the notification said.

In the light of this, the PTCB in its 83rd board meeting revised the scheme of studies and included the subject of “Naazrah Quran” in grades I-V as a separate compulsory subject.

