Saturday Sep 25 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

'Messi vs. Ronaldo' Mahira Khan picks her favourite

EBEleen Bukhari

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Messi vs. Ronaldo? Mahira Khan picks her favourite
Messi vs. Ronaldo? Mahira Khan picks her favourite

Superstar Mahira Khan is celebrating 10 years of her iconic drama Humsafar with a special Q&A session with fans.

Turning to her Twitter on Friday, Mahira shared her joy on a successful decade of her glorious serial alongside Fawad Khan and invited fans to ask her anything on the micro-blogging app.

"Alll my Humsafars... I'm ready! Let's go #askmahira," Mahira wrote on her Twitter.

Soon after Mahira's invitation, fans started to flood the diva's post with numerous questions, one of which also included a choice between world's renowned footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Messi or Ronaldo?" asked the fan to which Mahira responded, "Messi," with a sunglasses-faced emoticon.

Take a look:

Messi vs. Ronaldo Mahira Khan picks her favourite


