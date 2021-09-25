Messi vs. Ronaldo? Mahira Khan picks her favourite

Superstar Mahira Khan is celebrating 10 years of her iconic drama Humsafar with a special Q&A session with fans.

Turning to her Twitter on Friday, Mahira shared her joy on a successful decade of her glorious serial alongside Fawad Khan and invited fans to ask her anything on the micro-blogging app.

"Alll my Humsafars... I'm ready! Let's go #askmahira," Mahira wrote on her Twitter.

Soon after Mahira's invitation, fans started to flood the diva's post with numerous questions, one of which also included a choice between world's renowned footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Messi or Ronaldo?" asked the fan to which Mahira responded, "Messi," with a sunglasses-faced emoticon.

Take a look:



