'Messi vs. Ronaldo' Mahira Khan picks her favourite

Superstar Mahira Khan is celebrating 10 years of her iconic drama Humsafar with a special Q&A session with fans.
Turning to her Twitter on Friday, Mahira shared her joy on a successful decade of her glorious serial alongside Fawad Khan and invited fans to ask her anything on the micro-blogging app.
"Alll my Humsafars... I'm ready! Let's go #askmahira," Mahira wrote on her Twitter.
Soon after Mahira's invitation, fans started to flood the diva's post with numerous questions, one of which also included a choice between world's renowned footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Messi or Ronaldo?" asked the fan to which Mahira responded, "Messi," with a sunglasses-faced emoticon.
Take a look: