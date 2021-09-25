Kelly Clarkson is now 'legally single' amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in July 2020, citing 'irreconcilable differences'

Kelly Clarkson was declared 'legally single' by the court after her divorce with Brandon Blackstock seemed to get finalised.



The mother of two is no longer associated with her ex-husband, after a signed off on the pair’s single status last month,

Us Weekly reported that the duo's “marital or domestic partnership status” will end on January 7, 2022, as per court documents.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in July 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple, who wed in 2013, share two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5. Blackstock also has two children, Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

During court proceedings, Clarkson was ordered to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support to Blackstock starting on April 1, 2021.

In addition, court documents also stated that she was ordered to pay him an additional $45,601 per month in child support.

The country singer's monthly income was listed as $1.9 million per month.