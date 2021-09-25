 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson is now 'legally single' amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in July 2020, citing 'irreconcilable differences'

Kelly Clarkson was declared 'legally single' by the court after her divorce with Brandon Blackstock seemed to get finalised.

The mother of two is no longer associated with her ex-husband, after a signed off on the pair’s single status last month, 

Us Weekly reported that the duo's “marital or domestic partnership status” will end on January 7, 2022, as per court documents.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in July 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple, who wed in 2013, share two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5. Blackstock also has two children, Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

During court proceedings, Clarkson was ordered to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support to Blackstock starting on April 1, 2021.

In addition, court documents also stated that she was ordered to pay him an additional $45,601 per month in child support.

The country singer's monthly income was listed as $1.9 million per month.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle blasted by fans over wrong choice of apparel for NYC trip

Meghan Markle blasted by fans over wrong choice of apparel for NYC trip

Britney Spears' calls, messages were monitored by dad Jamie, new documentary states

Britney Spears' calls, messages were monitored by dad Jamie, new documentary states
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez's concert in New York

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez's concert in New York
Ellen DeGeneres gets nostalgic about early days of talk show during final season

Ellen DeGeneres gets nostalgic about early days of talk show during final season

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death in moving tribute

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death in moving tribute
'The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj thought Jennifer Aniston hated him: Here's why

'The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj thought Jennifer Aniston hated him: Here's why
R. Kelly's fate in jury's hands in sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly's fate in jury's hands in sex trafficking trial
Elon Musk says he and musician girlfriend Grimes are ‘semi-separated’

Elon Musk says he and musician girlfriend Grimes are ‘semi-separated’
Autopsy shows ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose

Autopsy shows ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose
Meghan Markle shares first incredible update on her daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle shares first incredible update on her daughter Lilibet
Prince Andrew receives court papers over sexual assault claims

Prince Andrew receives court papers over sexual assault claims
Justin Timberlake starts shooting for a new movie Reptile

Justin Timberlake starts shooting for a new movie Reptile

Latest

view all