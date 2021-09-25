 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson ruled 'legally single' after lengthy court proceeding

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Kelly Clarkson ruled ‘legally single’ after lengthy court proceeding
Kelly Clarkson ruled ‘legally single’ after lengthy court proceeding

Singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson has been dubbed legally single by courts after having fought a lengthy battle with Brandon Blackstock.

The decision has been signed off on by a judge, and as a result, Clarkson finds herself dubbed legally single.

The news was brought forward according to court papers obtained by People magazine and according to their findings, “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.”

As a result of the intense legal battle, Blackstock owes Clarkson 200,000 in monthly spousal and child support payments.

Even a source weighed in on the decision and was quoted saying, “she is doing great and facing forward. She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them.”

