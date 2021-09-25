 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
TTP, Al Qaeda members besides Indian, Afghan nationals in possession of Pakistani ID cards: report

Several members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al Qaeda operatives, and Indian and Afghan nationals have all been found to be in possession of Pakistani identity cards, it emerged on Saturday.

Senator Faisal Sabzwari of the Muttahida Qaumi Moment (MQM) Pakistan presented a report in this regard to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

According to the report, 50% to 60% employees of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Karachi are involved in corruption.

The report states that arrested Afghan citizens had ID cards issued by NADRA Karachi.

Moreover, Al Qaeda member Abdullah Baloch obtained ID cards from NADRA more than once.

It goes on to state that, Imran Ali, an Indian citizen involved in the Safoora Goth case, also had a Pakistani identity card.

In the light of the report, the standing committee recommended action against those involved in the issuance of illegal and unauthorised identity cards.

On this occasion, the NADRA chairman said that the matter is being investigated, adding that 12 officers of NADRA have been arrested and 29 have been suspended.


