TV series on Prince William 'Earthshot Prize' will be available from next month

A TV series about Prince William's Earthshot Prize has been announced by the Royal Foundation.

It will be available on Discovery, BBC One from October 3. Each episode of “The Earthshot Prize: Repairing our Planet” will highlight the planet’s challenges and the people already finding solution.

Prince William recently announced the first-ever finalists for his Earthshot environmental prize.

The Earthshot Prize, launched in October last year, was inspired by US president John F. Kennedy´s "Moonshot" project in the 1960s to put a man on the moon.