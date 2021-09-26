 
Urwah Hocane reminisces about her favourite Lux Style Award looks

Pakistan's charming showbiz star Urwa Hocane sent fans wild as she shared her favorite throwback snaps. looking drop-dead gorgeous in stylish  outfit

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress and model posted her favourite Lux Style Award looks from over the years.

The star added: "my 2018 outfit has to be my favourite! Thank you @luxstylepk for celebrating and honouring us and our work every year with so much love!

The Lux Style Awards is held annually in Pakistan. The awards celebrate style in the entertainment industry, and it is the oldest event dedicated to cinema, television, fashion, music and film industry in the country.

The  Lux Style Awards has announced the nominations for 22 leading categories across critics and viewer’s choice awards for its 20th edition.

Several big names of Pakistan's drama industry have earned nods at the LSA 2021.

Pakistan's much-loved star Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Danish Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).

Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics.

Pakistan's television and worldwide audience are lavishly praising Geo Entertainment's dramas and shows due to its production values, directorial excellence and star-studded cast.

