Mahira Khan reveals she was singing Atif Aslam’s THIS song when she made her acting debut

Pakistani film and TV superstar Mahira Khan has revealed her favourite song when she made her acting debut with film Bol, also starring Atif Aslam.

The Bin Roye actor turned to Instagram and announced the release of music video Ajnabi with Atif Aslam and said “At one point during this shoot me and Atif were sitting on top of a roof, and suddenly we both looked at each other and smiled. 10 years ago that’s how I started my career with Bol.. sitting with Atif, singing Hona tha pyaaar @atifaslam”

Mahira further said “One of the first proper shoots we all did during Covid last year.. it was perfect coming back on set with my @asimrazatvf, felt like home”.

“P.S Have you ever met a stranger and felt a connection.. and then never met them again?”, she concluded.



Mahira and Atif first collaborated in film Bol, released in 2011.