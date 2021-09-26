 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan reveals she was singing Atif Aslam’s THIS song when she made her acting debut

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Mahira Khan reveals she was singing Atif Aslam’s THIS song when she made her acting debut
Mahira Khan reveals she was singing Atif Aslam’s THIS song when she made her acting debut

Pakistani film and TV superstar Mahira Khan has revealed her favourite song when she made her acting debut with film Bol, also starring Atif Aslam.

The Bin Roye actor turned to Instagram and announced the release of music video Ajnabi with Atif Aslam and said “At one point during this shoot me and Atif were sitting on top of a roof, and suddenly we both looked at each other and smiled. 10 years ago that’s how I started my career with Bol.. sitting with Atif, singing Hona tha pyaaar @atifaslam”

Mahira further said “One of the first proper shoots we all did during Covid last year.. it was perfect coming back on set with my @asimrazatvf, felt like home”.

“P.S Have you ever met a stranger and felt a connection.. and then never met them again?”, she concluded.

Mahira and Atif first collaborated in film Bol, released in 2011.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor announces release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Kareena Kapoor announces release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Shahzad Sheikh rings in birthday with celebrity friends: See Photos

Shahzad Sheikh rings in birthday with celebrity friends: See Photos
Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer host PDA-filled wedding reception for friends

Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer host PDA-filled wedding reception for friends
Feroze Khan announces project 'Ay Mushte Khaak' with 7th Sky Entertainment

Feroze Khan announces project 'Ay Mushte Khaak' with 7th Sky Entertainment
Katrina Kaif confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Katrina Kaif confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’
Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of her daughter Nitara’s 9th birthday celebration

Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of her daughter Nitara’s 9th birthday celebration
Urwah Hocane reminisces about her favourite Lux Style Award looks

Urwah Hocane reminisces about her favourite Lux Style Award looks
Iqra Aziz shares her awe-inspiring snaps from Lux Style Awards

Iqra Aziz shares her awe-inspiring snaps from Lux Style Awards
Ayesha Omar shares throwback photos from Lux Style Awards

Ayesha Omar shares throwback photos from Lux Style Awards

Watch: Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan's infectious track 'Ajnabi' out now!

Watch: Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan's infectious track 'Ajnabi' out now!
10 years of Humsafar: Mahira Khan shares iconic scene from blockbuster drama

10 years of Humsafar: Mahira Khan shares iconic scene from blockbuster drama
'Messi vs. Ronaldo': Mahira Khan picks her favourite

'Messi vs. Ronaldo': Mahira Khan picks her favourite

Latest

view all