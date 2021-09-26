Katrina Kaif confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Sunday announced the release date of her much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, also starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.



Taking to Instagram, Katrina, who is currently busy shooting her film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, reposted Akshay’s Insta post to unveil Sooryavanshi release date.

“So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021”.

Earlier, Akshay had shared a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of the film and confirmed it will be release on Diwali.



The original release date of Sooryavanshi was March 24, 2020.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.