 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Katrina Kaif confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Katrina Kaif confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’
Katrina Kaif confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Sunday announced the release date of her much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, also starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina, who is currently busy shooting her film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, reposted Akshay’s Insta post to unveil Sooryavanshi release date.

“So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021”.

Earlier, Akshay had shared a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of the film and confirmed it will be release on Diwali.

The original release date of Sooryavanshi was March 24, 2020.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

More From Showbiz:

Urwah Hocane reminisces about her favourite Lux Style Award looks

Urwah Hocane reminisces about her favourite Lux Style Award looks
Iqra Aziz shares her awe-inspiring snaps from Lux Style Awards

Iqra Aziz shares her awe-inspiring snaps from Lux Style Awards
Ayesha Omar shares throwback photos from Lux Style Awards

Ayesha Omar shares throwback photos from Lux Style Awards

Watch: Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan's infectious track 'Ajnabi' out now!

Watch: Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan's infectious track 'Ajnabi' out now!
10 years of Humsafar: Mahira Khan shares iconic scene from blockbuster drama

10 years of Humsafar: Mahira Khan shares iconic scene from blockbuster drama
'Messi vs. Ronaldo': Mahira Khan picks her favourite

'Messi vs. Ronaldo': Mahira Khan picks her favourite
Model Neha Rajpoot officially ties the knot with Shahbaz Taseer: See Photos

Model Neha Rajpoot officially ties the knot with Shahbaz Taseer: See Photos
Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy’s dance video sets the internet on fire
Shilpa Shetty talks about ‘difficult’ times, ‘recovering’

Shilpa Shetty talks about ‘difficult’ times, ‘recovering’
Mawra Hocane fawns over Lux Style Award nomination

Mawra Hocane fawns over Lux Style Award nomination
LSA 2021: Mahira Khan dishes out her favorite performance ft. Shaan, Saima

LSA 2021: Mahira Khan dishes out her favorite performance ft. Shaan, Saima
Is Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Mehndi' a rip-off of Pakistani song Gagar?

Is Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Mehndi' a rip-off of Pakistani song Gagar?

Latest

view all