Prince Andrew preparing damage control strategy to save his reputation: source

Sunday Sep 26 2021
Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Prince Andrew has officially switched up his entire legal strategy in a last-ditch effort to salvage his reputation in his court case against Virginia Giuffre.

For those unversed, Prince Andrew currently has till October 29th to respond to the allegations, and a source close to the prince claims he is gearing up to directly challenge the entire verdict, in an effort to regain his reputation.

In their interview with the Mail on Sunday, the insider was quoted saying, “The decision to bring in high-profile [US lawyer] Andrew Brettler to fight the civil case marks a significant turning point in approach.”

“The US team will be looking to robustly engage and challenge the claims from Mrs Giuffre in a bid to provide the Duke with a platform to finally clear his name. They will be looking to examine and dismantle the claims one by one.”

