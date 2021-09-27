Watch: Shahbaz Sharif thumps chest in impassioned plea to 'work hard'

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday made an impassioned plea to party workers to "work hard", and shed their "blood" and "sweat" in service to the country, thumping his chest repeatedly as he said the words.

"Pakistan will become a great nation, InshaAllah," he said, while addressing a workers convention in Rawalpindi.

During his address, Shahbaz was also seen turning left and right to party members to ask about the health card in the PML-N tenure, the current rates of sugar and the rupee-dollar parity.

His speech was met with ridicule from PTI ministers, with Fayyazul Hassan Chohan referring to him as "Showbaz" and saying that the Opposition leader would be well advised to refrain from "tricks" that involve "chest thumping on the stage".



