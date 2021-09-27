What is the status of Umer Sharif's departure to US for medical treatment?

Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif. — Geo News screengrab

Fate of Umer Sharif's US trip to be decided after 48-hour observation of health condition, says doctor.

Dr Tariq Shahab says comedian's blood pressure dropped during dialysis, condition critical.

Meanwhile, air ambulance to transport Sharif to US reaches Karachi, Pakistan from Manila, Philippines. It has had a 12-hour delay in its arrival time.

A decision on the departure of veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif to the United States for medical treatment will only be taken after his condition is observed for the next 48 hours, Geo News reported, quoting his doctor, Monday morning.



Geo News had earlier reported that Sharif's condition had deteriorated on Sunday after which he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital. He was later transferred to the CCU.

Per the report, doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

Dr Tariq Shahab, the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan who is overseeing arrangements for Sharif's treatment in the US, told Geo News that the actor's blood pressure dropped during dialysis.



He added that the actor was not fit to undertake a long journey and that any decision regarding Sharif's departure to the US would be made after taking into view his health.

Dr Shahab and Sharif's family said that the air ambulance company has been informed about the patient's condition. A new schedule will be made, the comedian's family said.

They said Dr Shahab is constantly in touch with Pakistani doctors. All arrangements, meanwhile, for Umer Sharif's treatment in the US are complete

Status of air ambulance

The air ambulance to transport veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif to the United States for medical treatment arrived in Karachi, Pakistan from Manila, Philippines today.



Per the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the air ambulance will be arriving in Karachi from Manila, the Philippines, land in the port city at 11:56am. It was scheduled to take off from the Karachi airport at 12:20pm.



During the journey to the US, it will make a stop in Germany for refuelling.

The air ambulance has had a delay of 12 hours as it was earlier supposed to land in Karachi at 11pm on Sunday, September 26.

Sharif's first wife and two sons are to leave for the US on September 28 via a commercial flight. The Health Department has booked tickets for Sharif's family.