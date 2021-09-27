 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 27 2021
Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate his 39th birthday with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan on Tuesday, September 28.

The lovebirds have reportedly arrived in Jodhpur, Rajasthan ahead of Ranbir’s birthday.

According to the Indian media, the lovebirds were spotted in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Sunday and the photos of them exiting the airport have been shared by the fan clubs on social media.

Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for over three years now, are also reportedly scouting for their wedding venue in Rajasthan.

Last year, Ranbir celebrated his 38th birthday with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia.

Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday.

The Gully Boy actor had turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dad’s birthday party.


