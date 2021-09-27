‘Shameful act’: PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair says leaked video 'fake and doctored’

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair had lashed out at those behind leaked video.

KARACHI: Senior PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair says that a leaked video of him, which has been doing the rounds on social media, is “an extremely poor and shameful act” and called the explicit clip showing him “fake and doctored”.

The video was being shared on different social media platforms and WhatsApp groups and the man in it was said to be the former Sindh governor.



Responding to it, Zubair, who is also the brother of Federal Minister Asad Umar, lashed out at those who had launched the video against him.



“This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me. Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said that he served the country with honesty, integrity and commitment. “Will continue to raise my voice for the betterment of Pakistan,” he added.

