Showbiz
Monday Sep 27 2021
LSA 2021: Meera goes down memory lane, shares snaps from 'special' event

Monday Sep 27, 2021

LSA 2021: Meera goes down memory lane, shares snaps from special event

Pakistani actress Meera isn't shy about expressing her love for the Lux Style Awards. 

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a carousel from previous LSA shows featuring her gorgeous red carpet looks. 

In the caption, the star was full of praise and said that the award show holds a "special place" in her heart adding that she is ecstatic that the show is running on its 20th year. 

"Lux Style Awards has a special place in my heart, whether it's on the red carpet or on the stage! Love you @luxstylepk! Very happy that it is the #20YearsofLSA #LSA2021," she wrote. 

Take a look:


The awards celebrate style in the entertainment industry, and it is the oldest event dedicated to cinema, television, fashion, music and film industry in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics.

To cast your vote visit https://www.luxstyle.pk/

