National T20 Cup: Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi fined for showing dissent

Azam Khan (L) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) have been fined for breaching the PCB's code of conduct. Photos: Geo Super.

Shaheen Afridi and Azam Khan slapped with fines amounting to 40% and 25% of their match-fees, respectively.

Both players were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct (Level 1).

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams fined Rs40,000 and Rs25,000, respectively, for maintaining a slow over-rate in the series.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan cricketers Azam Khan and Shaheen Afridi have been fined for showing dissent and breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board's code of conduct during the ongoing National T20 series.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, in two separate incidents, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shaheen Shah Afridi and Southern Punjab’s Azam Khan were slapped with fines amounting to 40% and 25% of their match-fees, respectively, for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel.

The violation of the code of conduct took place during the matches against Southern Punjab and Balochistan, respectively.



Both players were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct (Level 1), which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match.”

Azam and Shaheen pleaded guilty to the charges. Azam accepted the sanction proposed by the on-field umpires Ghaffar Kazmi and Imran Jawed.

Shaheen also accepted the sanction proposed by the on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Imran Jawed.

The sanction was levelled by match referee Nadeem Arshad.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan’s teams fined for slow over-rate

On the other hand, Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams have been fined Rs40,000 and Rs25,000, respectively, for maintaining a slow over-rate in the series, the PCB's statement said.

Central Punjab were three overs short in the match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were two overs short of their target in their match against Southern Punjab on Saturday.

Both teams were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

Central Punjab captain Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the charge proposed by on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Aftab Gillani and accepted the sanction levelled by match referee Iqbal Sheikh.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan also pleaded guilty to the charge proposed by on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Imran Jawed and accepted the sanction levelled by match referee Iqbal Sheikh.