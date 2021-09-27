Pakistani artist making world’s largest Holy Quran with 200kg gold-plated words

Shahid Rassam working on the world largest Holy Quran. Photo: file

Award-winning Pakistani artist Shahid Rassam is preparing the first-of-its-kind project to cast the Holy Quran with aluminium and gold-plated words, Khaleej Times reported.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Association Dubai, Shahid Rassam said, "I will be using about 200kg gold and 2,000kg aluminium to cast around 80,000 words on 550 pages. Each page will have 150 words."

Rassam said he will present Surah Rahman as part of the world's largest Holy Quran to be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is one the biggest events to take place in the region. I consider it to be the perfect platform to showcase my creative work to millions of visitors over a period of six months.”

He said, “I will display 'Surah Rahman -- the heart of Holy Quran' as part of his creative concept that is in line with the Expo them of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'.”



Project will be completed by 2025

The artist said he is committed to complete the project by 2025 after showcasing part of it at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Elaborating the project, he said the Holy Quran has been inscribed on a high-quality canvas with aluminium and gold-plated letters for the first time in the Islamic history.

"The Holy book so far written in the conventional methods of paper, cloth and animal skin. I take up the challenge to do something different and so far moving forward successfully," Rassam added.



Size of the Holy Quran

He said the size of the Holy Quran is 6.5 feet by 8.5 feet excluding frame.

"I have trained my students and a group of talented artists to work on different aspects of the world's largest Holy Quran. About 200 artists now working on the project," Rassam said.

To a question, he said the iconic project is self-sponsored but his friends are supporting the initiative.

"I'm open to welcome any support coming from the community. It's a great one-of-a-kind project and not an easy challenge to achieve without mass support from all segments of the society," he said.

In reply to a question about where the project will be displayed at the Expo, he said it is not yet finalised.

"Being a Pakistani, I wish it should be displayed at Pakistani pavilion. I'm also in talks with some other participating nations who are willing to showcase my work at their pavilions," Rassam said.

Rassam is a principal at the Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts in Karachi.