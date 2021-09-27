 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for turning NYC tour into ‘photocalls’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for turning NYC tour into ‘photocalls’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for turning NYC tour into ‘photocalls’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast for making their NYC into a ‘photocall’ or ‘marketing stunt’.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.

According to a report by the Daily Star, she argued that the Sussex’s are trying to “sell themselves to the United States as royals.”

“Wanting to pay their respects at the site where thousands of people lost their lives is one thing: Planning an event that involved two photocalls is entirely another.”

Ms Elser also added that since they no longer possess any “diplomatic standing or roles” they are not “representatives of the crown.”

“It is now 18 months since the Duke and Duchess arrived in the US and the Covid pandemic, along with Meghan’s second pregnancy, would seem to have delayed their ability to fully launch themselves onto the American market as public figures.”

“This New York trip, however, can be considered the opening move in their campaign to establish their new, shiny Stateside public identities and to try to carve out a place for themselves in the national firmament.”

Before concluded she added, “To take part in a visit with no clear or definable philanthropic goal aside from ensuring a volley of images making them look 'royal'.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

Prince Andrew being awarded Platinum Jubilee medal: source

Prince Andrew being awarded Platinum Jubilee medal: source
Meghan Markle ‘may never’ visit the UK for Platinum Jubilee: report

Meghan Markle ‘may never’ visit the UK for Platinum Jubilee: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘behaving like some heads of state’ in NYC

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘behaving like some heads of state’ in NYC
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about journey to stardom

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about journey to stardom
Ben Affleck extended support to Jennifer Lopez in the most sweetest way

Ben Affleck extended support to Jennifer Lopez in the most sweetest way
Chrissy Teigen hits major milestone on sobriety journey

Chrissy Teigen hits major milestone on sobriety journey
Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted having dinner together in LA

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted having dinner together in LA
Tony Awards 2021: Catch the complete list of winners here

Tony Awards 2021: Catch the complete list of winners here

Women sweep the San Sebastian Film Festival

Women sweep the San Sebastian Film Festival

Latest

view all