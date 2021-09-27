 
Monday Sep 27 2021
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about journey to stardom

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about journey to stardom

Olivia Rodrigo got candid about her journey to stardom and how it has been for her mentally.

Speaking to Vogue Singapore, the Good 4 U hit-maker spoke about how her overnight success as a singer saw her face a few challenges.

"I'm taking it one step at a time. It can be really tough on your mental health, though," she said. 

"I'm grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That's always been a top priority."

While a lot has changed in her life since, the singer said that there are some things that remain the same. 

"It's funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life," she continued. 

"The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I'm having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It's just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn't change who you are as a person."


