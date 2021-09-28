Ailing comedian Umer Sharif expected to leave for US today

Renowned comedian Umer Sharif. Photo: file

KARACHI: Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s health condition has improved slightly, according to his son, and he is expected to leave for the US today (Tuesday), said hospital sources.

Sources told Geo News that the ailing comedian had been shifted to an ambulance from where he will be taken to the airport.

A team of foreign doctors had conducted a medical check-up of Umer Sharif at a private hospital and interacted with the ailing comedian.

His family sources disclosed that the doctors’ team had declared Sharif fit for air travel. He is expected to fly for the US between 11 am to 12pm today.

Umer Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with his physician Dr. Tariq Shahab in the US.



Meanwhile, talking to journalists, his son Jawad Umar said that his condition is a little batter as compared to yesterday.

A day earlier, Umer Sharif had been shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated, hours before he was to leave for the United States.

His son said that Sharif’s health condition worsened when his blood pressure shot up and he was moved to critical care on Monday. Jawad Umar said doctors had decided to keep Sharif under observation for 24 hours. He maintained that the comedian's condition was improving but he could not say anything about his travel to the US right now.

His departure had been delayed after doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

Dr Tariq Shahab, the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan who was overseeing arrangements for Sharif's treatment in the US, told Geo News that the actor's blood pressure dropped at dialysis.

He had said Sharif was shifted to the ICU after his condition worsened, adding that the actor was not able to undertake a long travel. Shahab had said that any decision regarding Umer Sharif's departure to the US would be made after taking in view his condition.

He had said that the air ambulance company has been informed about the patient's condition.



