Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share sweet video with son Kabir: ‘moments of happiness’

Pakistani celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz on Tuesday shared a sweet video with their son Kabir Hussain, leaving fans swooning.



The Suno Chanda actor took to Instagram and shared the video wherein she and Yasir can be seen enjoying the happy moments with Kabir Hussain.

Tagging Yasir, Iqra shared the video with caption “Moments of Happiness” followed by a heart emoji.

She also extended gratitude to her photographer for capturing all of them so beautifully.



Yasir Hussain also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same video with caption “Love” along with a heart emoticon.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Iqra and Yasir welcomed their first child in July 2021.







